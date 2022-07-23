DA Davidson Weighs in on Fulton Financial Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Fulton Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 21st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fulton Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

Fulton Financial Price Performance

FULT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stephens raised shares of Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.75. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Enhancing Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 110,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 448,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,624,000 after acquiring an additional 29,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 5,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $79,969.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,353.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

