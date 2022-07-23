Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 250 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POOL. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $970,113,000 after purchasing an additional 68,052 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,391,000 after purchasing an additional 62,820 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,829,000 after purchasing an additional 14,220 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Pool by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 776,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $439,296,000 after buying an additional 158,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Pool by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 672,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,845,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on POOL. TheStreet raised Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Pool from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $471.33.

Pool Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of POOL opened at $363.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $376.68 and a 200 day moving average of $423.35. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.14 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $1.35. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.54 EPS for the current year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Martha S. Gervasi bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 808 shares in the company, valued at $316,622.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at $23,931,221. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha S. Gervasi bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 808 shares in the company, valued at $316,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pool Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.