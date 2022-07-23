Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 2,895 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WEN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $20.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $24.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.61.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $488.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 56.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WEN shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $28.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.53.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

