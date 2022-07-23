Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 640 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 3,087.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $61,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,129,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $311.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 target price on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.36.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $301.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.80. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.32 and a 12 month high of $350.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $285.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.23.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.19 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

