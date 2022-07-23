Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,763 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Avantor by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Avantor by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor Stock Performance

AVTR opened at $30.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.98 and its 200 day moving average is $33.00. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.51 and a 12-month high of $44.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVTR. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $612,985.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,157.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $612,985.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,157.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,232,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,010.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

