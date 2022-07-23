Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,499 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 339,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,665 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at about $914,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN stock opened at $83.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.36. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

