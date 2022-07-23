Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,740,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,591,858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782,346 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $213,383,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,918,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,311,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,886 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $62,426,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,478,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,765,000 after acquiring an additional 446,303 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $453,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,107.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,740.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $740,070 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $86.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.47.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $47.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $43.08 and a 1-year high of $84.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.71.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 56.66%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

