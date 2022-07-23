Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,420,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,170,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

CMS opened at $65.18 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.51 and a fifty-two week high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.28.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $49,878.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,679.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $49,878.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,679.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,677.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,706 shares of company stock worth $257,120. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

