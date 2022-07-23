Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Ryanair by 1,124.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ryanair by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RYAAY shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ryanair from €20.50 ($20.71) to €19.00 ($19.19) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Ryanair from €20.00 ($20.20) to €19.50 ($19.70) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ryanair from €18.90 ($19.09) to €19.20 ($19.39) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryanair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.85.

Ryanair Price Performance

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $70.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.48. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $65.07 and a 52-week high of $127.25. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 1.44.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

Further Reading

