Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 18.4% during the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 18,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 0.7% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 117,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,054,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in Generac by 29.4% during the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 1,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Generac by 34.5% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on GNRC. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. OTR Global lowered shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.71.

Generac Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Generac stock opened at $239.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.80. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.94 and a 12-month high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total value of $1,069,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,701,614.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

