Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 210 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 45.5% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $240.64 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $181.00 and a 1 year high of $324.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 381.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Insulet had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $1,291,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,332.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $1,291,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,332.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Insulet from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Insulet from $268.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.73.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

