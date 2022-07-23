Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 4,233 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.6% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 11,969 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 402.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 26.2% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,019,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,456,000 after purchasing an additional 626,910 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.4% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.5% during the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 15,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.95.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average is $15.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.