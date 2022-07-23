Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 600 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its position in Liberty Global by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,079,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,051,000 after acquiring an additional 656,000 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its position in Liberty Global by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 47,333 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,308,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,935,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average of $24.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $30.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $2.06. Liberty Global had a net margin of 148.96% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $484,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,776,372.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 30,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $726,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,262,332.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $484,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,776,372.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,479 shares of company stock worth $2,165,060 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LBTYA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.47.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

