Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys New Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 417,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,914,308.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on WSC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $35.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $508.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.67 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

