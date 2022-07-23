Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 87.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,649 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 135.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Stock Performance

PINS stock opened at $18.11 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $77.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $574.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $95,167.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,038,076.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $7,400,430.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $95,167.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,038,076.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,903 shares of company stock worth $9,938,645 in the last 90 days. 7.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PINS. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities set a $22.00 price objective on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Pinterest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.