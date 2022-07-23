Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 99.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,560 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 9,492,466 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 6,375.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WDC shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Western Digital from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Western Digital from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $47.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.83. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $69.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.50.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $300,888.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,297. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

