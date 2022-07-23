Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 488.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,966 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. 36.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PECO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.44.

NASDAQ PECO opened at $33.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.78 and its 200-day moving average is $33.47. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $36.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 146.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 4.61%. Equities analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 469.57%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

