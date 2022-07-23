Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RCL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 303.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $98.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.33.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.68) by $0.11. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 207.74%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2421.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RCL. Truist Financial cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $76.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.10.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

