Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Principal Financial Group

In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,603. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $63.91 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.61 and a one year high of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.43.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.91%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

