Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,393,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,241,033,000 after buying an additional 2,114,602 shares in the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 4,193,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,912,000 after buying an additional 1,058,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,218,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,136,000 after buying an additional 37,369 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sealed Air by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,768,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,294,000 after acquiring an additional 22,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sealed Air by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,609,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air stock opened at $59.11 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $53.87 and a 1 year high of $70.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.04. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 355.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

SEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

