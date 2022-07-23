Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Aramark by 1.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Aramark during the first quarter worth about $361,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Aramark by 324.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Aramark by 54.1% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 58,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 20,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Aramark during the first quarter worth about $28,000.

ARMK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Aramark from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

Shares of ARMK opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.75. Aramark has a one year low of $28.74 and a one year high of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.68.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

