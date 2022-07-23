Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Qorvo by 211.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Price Performance

Shares of QRVO opened at $104.34 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.16 and a twelve month high of $201.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.32. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $543,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,943.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $497,286.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,397.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $543,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,943.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,769 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on QRVO. Mizuho cut their price target on Qorvo from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Qorvo from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Qorvo from $225.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America cut Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Qorvo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.62.

Qorvo Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.