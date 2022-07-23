Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 80,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 7.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNL stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average of $21.57. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $18.96 and a one year high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 161.20%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BNL. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

