Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in AES by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in AES by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 12,177 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in AES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,689,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its position in AES by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,909,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,704,000 after buying an additional 535,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $26.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). AES had a positive return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. AES’s payout ratio is presently -233.33%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AES. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AES in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AES from $29.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AES in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

