Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 111.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.0% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth about $55,151,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 716.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 31.0% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 30.9% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $230.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.21. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.03 and a 1 year high of $376.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.17 by ($0.01). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 99.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp set a $300.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.71.

About Vail Resorts

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.