Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,750,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,595,000 after purchasing an additional 917,896 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,515,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,035,000 after buying an additional 611,395 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,432,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,749,000 after buying an additional 2,238,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,384,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,562,000 after buying an additional 230,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,916,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,925,000 after buying an additional 124,271 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $17.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of DOC opened at $16.76 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $19.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average is $17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $130.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 255.56%.

Insider Activity at Physicians Realty Trust

In other news, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $50,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Physicians Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.