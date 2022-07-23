Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,202,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $52,572,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,303,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,379,000 after buying an additional 345,565 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $43,916,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 405,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,207,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHKP opened at $128.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $149.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.16.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.57 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 36.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

