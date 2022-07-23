Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.30 Million Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26,666.7% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XRAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Insider Activity at DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $273,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,005.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $35.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.78 and a fifty-two week high of $66.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.94.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.05 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 841.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

