Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,608,000. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,233,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,674,000 after purchasing an additional 40,058 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 101,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 22,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,478,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

SPLV stock opened at $61.98 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $58.16 and a 12 month high of $69.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.49.

