Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.31 Million Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.06% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 480,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,848,000 after purchasing an additional 19,297 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at $21,768,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 140,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,361,000 after purchasing an additional 36,470 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 134,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,093,000 after purchasing an additional 15,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 124,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,061,000 after acquiring an additional 31,799 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Performance

MOO stock opened at $86.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.89. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52 week low of $81.29 and a 52 week high of $109.19.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

