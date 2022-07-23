Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,328,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,688,000 after buying an additional 1,423,925 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,097,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,353,000 after buying an additional 343,801 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,824,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,215,000 after buying an additional 398,455 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,930,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,610,000 after buying an additional 93,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,183,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,254,000 after buying an additional 170,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $140,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Don R. Kornstein acquired 2,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,849.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $140,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $1,215,570 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CZR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.47.

CZR stock opened at $42.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.06) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

