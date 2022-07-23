Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

OMC stock opened at $68.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.82. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at $761,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

