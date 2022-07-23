Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,158,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1,623.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,157,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568,020 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,965,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,503 shares during the period. Sozo Ventures GP I L.P. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,436,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,873,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,909 shares during the period. 40.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 6.2 %

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.29. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.36 and a beta of 4.16.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $446.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $341,099.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,923,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,699,438.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $341,099.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,923,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,699,438.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $182,007.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 697,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,602,563.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 197,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,483. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

