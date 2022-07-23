Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 932,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,563,000 after buying an additional 32,801 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KEY opened at $18.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.58. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KEY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

