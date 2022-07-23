Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Amcor in the first quarter worth about $46,418,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor in the fourth quarter worth about $43,602,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Amcor in the fourth quarter worth about $14,538,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Amcor in the first quarter worth about $9,477,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amcor by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,402,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,060,000 after purchasing an additional 810,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $12.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.08. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.42%.

Insider Activity at Amcor

In related news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 54,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $683,318.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,744.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amcor news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 54,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $683,318.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,744.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie Marie Sorrells sold 17,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $216,901.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,733 shares in the company, valued at $260,199.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 951,350 shares of company stock worth $12,057,859 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMCR. CLSA began coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

Amcor Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

See Also

