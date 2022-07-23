Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Genuine Parts by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Up 1.4 %

GPC stock opened at $144.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $145.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.49 and a 200 day moving average of $131.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.75.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.