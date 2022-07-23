Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ELAN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ELAN opened at $20.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day moving average is $24.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of -27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.81. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $220,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,910.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Stories

