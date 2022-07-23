Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in International Paper by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Paper Trading Down 0.2 %

IP has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

IP opened at $43.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.31. International Paper has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $60.39.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 40.93%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

