Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. State Street Corp lifted its position in Clorox by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,223,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,768,000 after buying an additional 327,488 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,639,000 after buying an additional 54,921 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Clorox by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,407,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,335,000 after buying an additional 76,072 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 940,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,054,000 after buying an additional 151,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Clorox by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,268,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $147.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.44. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $187.45.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.14.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

