Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 25,000 Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Amyris worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMRS. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 378.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Amyris during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Amyris during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amyris during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Amyris during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMRS. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Amyris Stock Down 15.1 %

Shares of Amyris stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Amyris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $16.31. The company has a market cap of $610.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.76.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $57.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amyris

In other news, CEO John Melo sold 55,576 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $117,821.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,526.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO John Melo sold 55,576 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $117,821.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,526.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 94,033 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $169,259.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,999.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,225 shares of company stock valued at $403,182 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

