Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 406 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,464,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,711,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

CBOE opened at $123.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.48 and a 200 day moving average of $115.63. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.06. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

