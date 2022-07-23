Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 47,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In other news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 281,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,426,226.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 281,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,426,226.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,444,348.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,039 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:CTRA opened at $27.71 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of -0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.94.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 35.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup downgraded Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.07.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

