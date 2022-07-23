Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth $4,021,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 15.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.9% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 70,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 14.6% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 95,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,873,000 after buying an additional 12,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.8% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.33.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.3 %

EXPD stock opened at $101.17 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.58 and a twelve month high of $137.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.07.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

