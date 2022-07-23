Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its position in M&T Bank by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in M&T Bank by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in M&T Bank by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in M&T Bank by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of MTB opened at $168.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.05. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $128.46 and a 12 month high of $186.95.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTB shares. Wedbush upped their target price on M&T Bank to $188.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.71.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total value of $393,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,740.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,332. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

