Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 4,060.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 363,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,062,000 after purchasing an additional 355,184 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $43,810,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth about $17,346,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $17,046,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,832,000 after purchasing an additional 97,477 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CYBR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.89.

Shares of CYBR opened at $139.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.33 and a beta of 1.25. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.88). The business had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

