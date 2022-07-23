Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 108,795 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 91.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 108,795 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $790,585,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,692.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,437,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,925,000 after buying an additional 5,134,222 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,539,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,628,657,000 after buying an additional 5,117,716 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,261,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,976,000 after buying an additional 3,679,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,683,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $804,038,000 after buying an additional 3,449,754 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $100.00 price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

TSM stock opened at $86.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $447.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $73.74 and a 1 year high of $145.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.19%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

