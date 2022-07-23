Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 23,800 Shares of United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,800 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of United States Brent Oil Fund worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter.

United States Brent Oil Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of United States Brent Oil Fund stock opened at $30.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.89 and its 200 day moving average is $29.72. United States Brent Oil Fund LP has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $36.84.

