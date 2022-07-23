Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 65,372 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,372 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 60,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 23,283 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 10.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 321,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after purchasing an additional 31,144 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 113.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5,992.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 10.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $35,853.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,491.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $35,853.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,491.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 19,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $539,528.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,754 shares in the company, valued at $25,082,502.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,845 shares of company stock valued at $790,065 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ZWS stock opened at $31.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day moving average is $31.45. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $38.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.20 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 6.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

