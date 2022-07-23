Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Takes $1.10 Million Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APO. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 486.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,722,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,922 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,204,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,304,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,787 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 3,346,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,360,000 after acquiring an additional 839,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,489,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,975,000 after acquiring an additional 745,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 526,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,740,621. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

APO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.06.

Shares of APO stock opened at $53.94 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $81.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.96. The company has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.51. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

