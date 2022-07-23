Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIVN. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 134,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth about $73,724,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth about $2,415,000. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LIVN. Wolfe Research began coverage on LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.50.

Shares of LIVN opened at $60.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $56.13 and a 12 month high of $93.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 0.92.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.04). LivaNova had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $240.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

